Heading to social media to express his displeasure, Shatta Wale chastised Ghanaian musicians for not speaking against the ban but rather talk about things such as awards. His rant is coming after a Ghanaian alcoholic beverage producing company has contracted Jim Iyke and other Nigerian acts to advertise its product.

“Congrats to all my Naija brothers and celebs on their deal. In fact Adonko pls come and sign me cuz am also a Nigerian, my name is Shatta Ike Chwuku Wale...Thank you” Shatta Wale tweeted and added that “Small time dem go Ban alcohol for parties and then after they will Ban water too then we will drink Urine and our sweat!!!! Nonsense!!!!”.

The VGMAs banned act added that “Small time dem go Ban promoters from doing shows in Ghana cuz dem go talk say celebs deh spoil the youths in Ghana.. there norrrr ago start do ashawo for quick cash”. See more of his tweets below as he descends on the FDA authorities and other showbiz practitioners.

