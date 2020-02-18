The Nigerian transgender has taken to social media to sadly complain and detail how her driver has escaped with one of her cars. According to Bob Risky, she has sacked the driver several times over theft-related issues but she has decided to give him another chance.

Posting the driver who is at large with her Benz CLA 300, she wrote “Dis dude was my former driver... He has stolen from me severally but he always beg and I do let it slide. At some point, I sent him away just to avoid stress for myself. Last months he called me to beg again that he want to come back and work that he has changed. He said his boss sent him away where he was working at d moment and he is so broke that he doesn’t have money to feed.”

According to the controversial Nigerian socialite, known for her extravagant lifestyle, she has decided to employ him again out of kindness only for him to now do something worse than his previous theft cases. “Because my heart is so clean towards human I allow him come back again. Now he has stolen from me again. Dis time is even worst” she wrote.

Bob Risky

Detailing how the driver escaped with the car, Bob wrote “I gave him my Benz cla 300 to drop at Benz office in IKATE Lekki to fix a sound am hearing on d right leg on 9th of February 2020. When he was going I gave him 200,000 to hold In case there is anything we are changing in d car and d workshop fee since I was travelling. That very day I was travelling I sent 396,000 to his account to replace some stuffs in my house too.”

He continued that “Up till now I didn’t see my car or money. He has been running everywhere. Pls have I done bad helping stupid people like dis? Have reported him to d police thou so he should keep running. All his phones are switch off 0816 423 1283. 0705 965 5174.”

See a screenshot of his post below.