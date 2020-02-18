The founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel, who already has a fleet of luxury cars has added a new expensive vehicle to his garage. The man of God has shown off a Coachmen Mirada, a bus which carries a plush housing apartment on its wheels.

The vehicle is said to have cost Obofuor about $120,000 and he unveiled it yesterday with a party held inside the plush bus, which has a bedroom, hall, kitchen and a washroom.

READ ALSO: 'Celebrate me before I die' - Ogidi Brown writes emotionally letter to Nana Addo

The party inside the bus saw the man of God in his usual element jamming to secular songs from the likes of Wendy Shay, Medikal and others. The benevolent preacher did not forget to make the money rain in his Coachmen Mirada, which is the vehicle most Hollywood stars for their tours.

Watch the video below.