RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KiDi: Here is all you need to know about the Gyal Dem Sugar

Ghana is blessed with musicians with top-notch talent and musical vibes that are worth patronizing.

KiDi: Here is all you need to know about the Gyal Dem Sugar
KiDi: Here is all you need to know about the Gyal Dem Sugar Pulse Ghana

The music industry has seen an influx of sensational talents in these past few years. Reality shows like MTN Hitmaker and Vodafone Icon served as a conduit through which most of these young talents passed to the music industry.

Recommended articles

It is no surprise that Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, is one them. Here is all you need to know about KiDi.

He officially began his musical journey in 2015 after he won the MTN Hit Maker edition for that year. Before that, he wrote songs and performed in a few nightclubs in Accra. He broke into the limelight in 2017 and gained recognition locally and internationally. Fast forward to 6 years later, he is known as one of the best musicians under the Afropop, Afrobeat and Highlife genre.

KiDi
KiDi Pulse Ghana

Even though he was in one relationship a while back, he is currently single. Just like a few other celebrities, he likes to keep his love life private. In a recent interview with Pulse Ghana, KiDi said he was in a relationship with Jesus when asked.

KiDi is a past student of Accra Academy High School. He furthered his education at the University of Ghana where he earned a degree in 2016.

Kidi
Kidi Pulse Ghana

In 2017 alone, KiDi got 7 nominations with two different award events and won 1 award for Highlife Song of the Year. In 2018 as well, he got 10 different nominations out of which he won 2. In 2019, he won 2 awards out of 11 nominations. The following year, he got 9 nominations out of which he got 1 award.

KiDi is won the Artiste of the Year in the 2021 edition of 3Music Awards.

KiDi's tattoos
KiDi's tattoos KiDi's tattoos Pulse Ghana

In a few of his social media posts, KiDi flaunted his two mansions situated at East Legon and his cars, one of which has a customized number plate.

Throughout his musical journey, KiDi has produced about 20 songs and still counting. He has also featured in several popular songs with other artists. He has an album – Sugar (2019) and an EP – Blue (2020).

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Shemina Hawa Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people [afktravel]