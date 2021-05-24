KiDi: Here is all you need to know about the Gyal Dem Sugar

It is no surprise that Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, is one them. Here is all you need to know about KiDi.

Music Career

He officially began his musical journey in 2015 after he won the MTN Hit Maker edition for that year. Before that, he wrote songs and performed in a few nightclubs in Accra. He broke into the limelight in 2017 and gained recognition locally and internationally. Fast forward to 6 years later, he is known as one of the best musicians under the Afropop, Afrobeat and Highlife genre.

Pulse Ghana

Relationship Status

Even though he was in one relationship a while back, he is currently single. Just like a few other celebrities, he likes to keep his love life private. In a recent interview with Pulse Ghana, KiDi said he was in a relationship with Jesus when asked.

Education

KiDi is a past student of Accra Academy High School. He furthered his education at the University of Ghana where he earned a degree in 2016.

Awards and Nominations

Pulse Ghana

In 2017 alone, KiDi got 7 nominations with two different award events and won 1 award for Highlife Song of the Year. In 2018 as well, he got 10 different nominations out of which he won 2. In 2019, he won 2 awards out of 11 nominations. The following year, he got 9 nominations out of which he got 1 award.

KiDi is won the Artiste of the Year in the 2021 edition of 3Music Awards.

KiDi's tattoos Pulse Ghana

Wealth

In a few of his social media posts, KiDi flaunted his two mansions situated at East Legon and his cars, one of which has a customized number plate.

Music