The talented highlife, afrobeats and afropop singer KiDi, born Dennis Nana Dwamena, is one of Ghana's most promising young stars.

The much-loved singer has seen his career take-off and has quickly emerged as one of the leaders of the new school of Ghanaian highlife music. Hit songs like 'Say You Love Me', 'Odo' and the more recent 'Adiepena' has garnered a huge following for the popular star, making him a household name.

Eugene Nahm, Managing Director of Samsung Ghana, noted that KiDi’s music career trajectory exhibits and exudes characteristics that truly reflect Samsung’s brand promise and aspirations for the new decade.

“It’s an honour to have a young music icon like KiDi, who is loved by many Ghanaians, as a Samsung brand ambassador. KiDi effortlessly connects with a new generation who have also embraced the Galaxy A Series and we look forward to him being part of the Samsung family,” said Mr Nahm.

Speaking on his association with Samsung, KiDi said “Samsung and I share a common mission – to bring joy to people. Together, we will do great things. I know the year ahead is filled with possibility.”

The one-year ambassadorial deal is expected to amplify KiDi’s profile, while connecting more people with the power of Samsung Galaxy devices.