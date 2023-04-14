ADVERTISEMENT
KiDi returns to social media, breaks silence on his health rumour

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer KiDi is finally back from his break from social media after been away for a while due to health issues.

KIDI

The singer had to postpone his “Golden Boy” North American tour due to health issues, and therefore was going to take a break to take care of himself.

After the announcement, KiDi’s absence on social media became a worry to his fans which facilitated false rumours about his whereabouts. The one rumour that stood out was the fact that he was down with a stroke.

His management came out to dispel the rumours and now a few weeks later, the VGMA 2022 Artist of the Year has returned to social media.

In an Instagram post on Friday, April 14, KiDi reiterated the reason for taking the social media break, while addressing the rumours from what he calls “bad actors.”

Read his full statement below;

A little under two months ago, I made the painful decision of cancelling my tour to take care of my health that included taking time off social media. In that time, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from family, friends, fans and the brands i work with. You all made me feel incredibly loved in this difficult period and i cant appreciate you enough.

Unfortunately, a few badactors took this as an opportunity to spread false stories that got a lot of you very concerned. While i do not want to give it any more attention, i want to categorically address that those stories were false.

I am glad to be back to doing what i love most; creating music and performing for you. Thanks for sticking it out with me.

Love, KiDi

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
