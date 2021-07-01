King Promise can match Davido boot to boot - Andy Dosty (WATCH)

The Hitz FM presenter was speaking on Paul Adom Otchere's Good Evening Ghana, where he discussed the just ended VGMAs with other showbiz pundits on the flagship show aired on Metro TV.

Andy Dosty was arguing that Nigerians have a better industry "because they have the numbers, that's number 1, number 2, their stars are rising" and Paul quizzed "are they not better talented" to which he replied "no way".

But Paul said, "when I watch the Nigerian guy ... Wizkid, 2 Face Idibia from Nigeria ... the Nigerian people I mean back in the day we can talk about Kanda Bongo Man, the guy from Ivory Coast, Freddy Meiway, Alpha Blonde, even then we felt that these foreign musicians seem to have some mettle we don't see here".

He continued that "let's talk about the modern era ... Davido, when you watch Davido, the music, the quality, the video, really ..." and Andy Dosty intercepted his statement saying that " come as if we don't have people here in Ghana, come on, King Promise can match Davido boot for boot".

Replying to Paul who asked "do you believe that?" the Hitz FM presenter emphasized that "King Promise has very good video, very nice songs, Kuami Eugene is doing amazingly well, KiDi, Kofi Kinaata, these guys are doing very well".