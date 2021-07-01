RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

King Promise can match Davido boot to boot - Andy Dosty (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Davido though short in physique is seen as 'Goliath' when it comes to his music and impact across the globe.

However, despite the valour his music holds, Andy Dosty believes Ghana's King Promise, has everything to match Davido boot for boot to take Ghanaian music to the promised land where Davido with his colleague Nigerian acts have been taking Nigeria.

The Hitz FM presenter was speaking on Paul Adom Otchere's Good Evening Ghana, where he discussed the just ended VGMAs with other showbiz pundits on the flagship show aired on Metro TV.

Andy Dosty was arguing that Nigerians have a better industry "because they have the numbers, that's number 1, number 2, their stars are rising" and Paul quizzed "are they not better talented" to which he replied "no way".

But Paul said, "when I watch the Nigerian guy ... Wizkid, 2 Face Idibia from Nigeria ... the Nigerian people I mean back in the day we can talk about Kanda Bongo Man, the guy from Ivory Coast, Freddy Meiway, Alpha Blonde, even then we felt that these foreign musicians seem to have some mettle we don't see here".

He continued that "let's talk about the modern era ... Davido, when you watch Davido, the music, the quality, the video, really ..." and Andy Dosty intercepted his statement saying that " come as if we don't have people here in Ghana, come on, King Promise can match Davido boot for boot".

Replying to Paul who asked "do you believe that?" the Hitz FM presenter emphasized that "King Promise has very good video, very nice songs, Kuami Eugene is doing amazingly well, KiDi, Kofi Kinaata, these guys are doing very well".

In the video below, Paul admitted to hearing KiDi's 'Say Cheese' song, adding that he thought it was a Nigerian song.

