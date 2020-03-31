It’s unclear where the incident happened but it seems it took place during his last tour stop in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

In the video, he started off well but suddenly lost control when he was nearing the edge of the skating rink.

The next thing that happened was a big fall.

He shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: “2020 so far ... but we move”.

The video attracted a lot of comments from fellow stars including rapper M.anifest who quizzed: “Guy u feel sey u be snow leopard anaa.”

