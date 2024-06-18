ADVERTISEMENT
I deserved to win the 'Artiste of the Year' title - King Promise

Dorcas Agambila

Afrobeats star King Promise has spoken about losing the coveted TGMA 'Artiste of the Year' award to Reggae/Dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

King Promise
King Promise

In an interview with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, the “Commando” hitmaker argued that although it was a competition which may not always go the way he wanted, he still felt he deserved the award.

“I was hoping to win. I think it's normal for anybody who has done amazingly well to think so.

King Promise
King Promise Pulse Ghana

“I don't have to say I deserved it for you to even know that I deserved it; because if I didn't, I wouldn't be in the category.

“But also, it's a competition. It could go your way or might go another way, which is fine. In the end, in my heart, and my fans' hearts, everybody knew it was supposed to be us,” he said.

King Promise, however, congratulated Stonebwoy on his win, adding that the most important aspect of the TGMAs was to celebrate Ghanaian music and the hard work of all artistes involved.

King promise
King promise King promise Pulse Ghana

“For me, it was a nice moment to celebrate Ghanaian music and do what I do beautifully.

“And when someone else wins, it doesn't mean the world has to come to an end. And this is someone who also represents Ghanaian music to a certain level that I respect.

“So of course I was always going to congratulate him. I always congratulate everybody when they win,” he said.

The TGMA was held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on 1 June 2024. Stonebwoy beat competition from Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, King Promise, and Sarkodie to win the Artiste of the Year award.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

