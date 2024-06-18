I deserved to win the 'Artiste of the Year' title - King Promise

“I was hoping to win. I think it's normal for anybody who has done amazingly well to think so.

“I don't have to say I deserved it for you to even know that I deserved it; because if I didn't, I wouldn't be in the category.

“But also, it's a competition. It could go your way or might go another way, which is fine. In the end, in my heart, and my fans' hearts, everybody knew it was supposed to be us,” he said.

King Promise, however, congratulated Stonebwoy on his win, adding that the most important aspect of the TGMAs was to celebrate Ghanaian music and the hard work of all artistes involved.

“For me, it was a nice moment to celebrate Ghanaian music and do what I do beautifully.

“And when someone else wins, it doesn't mean the world has to come to an end. And this is someone who also represents Ghanaian music to a certain level that I respect.

“So of course I was always going to congratulate him. I always congratulate everybody when they win,” he said.