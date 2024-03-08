ADVERTISEMENT
I’m struggling with smoking addiction – Kizz Daniel cries out

Nigerian music star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel says he struggling to quit smoking.

According to him, all attempts to overcome the addiction has proven futile.

This admission follows his earlier Instagram post in 2022, where he expressed the intention to quit smoking after the birth of his twins.

During an interaction on the X platform, a concerned fan questioned Kizz Daniel about his ability to quit smoking, to which the artist honestly responded, “Not that easy my bro. I’m trying…” The conversation continued as another fan asked about his relationship with alcohol, wondering if he could give up drinking. Kizz Daniel’s revealing response indicated the difficulty he faces, stating, “No, I can’t… I can’t record sober. I love my family, but it can be boring sometimes.”

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, who is better known as Kizz Daniel, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to fame in 2014 with his debut single, "Woju".

