Know your worth - Efia Odo urges women to distance themselves from friends with benefits

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Efia Odo, has delivered a powerful message to women, emphasizing the importance of recognizing their own value and asserting control over their choices.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo

In a society where discussions around relationships and consent are gaining prominence, Efia Odo's advice comes as a reminder for women to prioritize their autonomy and stand firm in their decisions.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

The singer, was reacting to a video posted by popular blogger Sikaofficial on X formerly Twitter about how friends with benefits does not benefit the woman, but only benefits the man.

Reacting to the video she wrote "You can just say no! Know your worth. No man can force a woman to have sexual relations if she herself doesn’t want it.

The media personality encourages women to be assertive in refusing relationships that may compromise their self-worth, particularly cautioning against engaging in arrangements labeled as "friends with benefits."

Efia Odo's words carry resonance in the ongoing conversations about consent, personal boundaries, and the empowerment of women. As societal norms evolve, her message serves as a call for women to be mindful of their own worth and to make choices that align with their values and comfort.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

