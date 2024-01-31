ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

People are stressed, they need entertainment - KOD replies Rev Eastwood Anaba

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, believes that incorporating entertainment into church services is acceptable, considering the prevalent stress people face.

Kofi Okyere Darko
Kofi Okyere Darko

Expressing his view on a trending video where Pastor Eastwood Anaba criticizes churches for becoming entertainment hubs, KOD, like many on social media, shared his perspective.

Recommended articles

In the video, Pastor Anaba, founder of Fountain Gate Ministries, voiced his concerns about the excessive focus on entertainment in churches, emphasizing the potential dilution of the core purpose of the church – listening to the word of God.

He remarked, "If you take away all the music and entertainment, many of our churches will die. It will be like the oxygen support has been removed."

While acknowledging that there's nothing inherently wrong with entertainment, Pastor Anaba emphasized that the primary purpose of the church is not for entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video has sparked discussions, and in response, KOD shared his thoughts on social media.

In a comment on Facebook, he stated, "People are stressed. They need entertainment. Imagine the stress of being alive in this day without entertainment?"

Interestingly, the replies to KOD’s comments were not in support of his assertion. The popular line of thought is that irrespective of the pressures of life, the church is not the place to seek entertainment to cushion your survival.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong trends as multiple reports allege she is down with severe illness

Mr Ibu begs for prayers over critical health condition; P Square and others shows support

Mr Ibu's son and daughter arrested for stealing money donated for his surgery

Kalybos

I campaigned for Nana Addo and NPP just because of Free SHS - Kalyboss

Tacha asserts that there is a double standard between men and women when it comes to the issue of faithfulness.[instagram/Tacha]

BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash over 'single till you're married' comment