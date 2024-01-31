Expressing his view on a trending video where Pastor Eastwood Anaba criticizes churches for becoming entertainment hubs, KOD, like many on social media, shared his perspective.
People are stressed, they need entertainment - KOD replies Rev Eastwood Anaba
Renowned media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, believes that incorporating entertainment into church services is acceptable, considering the prevalent stress people face.
In the video, Pastor Anaba, founder of Fountain Gate Ministries, voiced his concerns about the excessive focus on entertainment in churches, emphasizing the potential dilution of the core purpose of the church – listening to the word of God.
He remarked, "If you take away all the music and entertainment, many of our churches will die. It will be like the oxygen support has been removed."
While acknowledging that there's nothing inherently wrong with entertainment, Pastor Anaba emphasized that the primary purpose of the church is not for entertainment.
The video has sparked discussions, and in response, KOD shared his thoughts on social media.
In a comment on Facebook, he stated, "People are stressed. They need entertainment. Imagine the stress of being alive in this day without entertainment?"
Interestingly, the replies to KOD’s comments were not in support of his assertion. The popular line of thought is that irrespective of the pressures of life, the church is not the place to seek entertainment to cushion your survival.
