Kofi Gabs takes fufu in asanke with champagne to Dutch beach to mark birthday

Selorm Tali

Kofi Gabs, currently Ghana's most controversial socialite, has given Ghanaian citizens something new to talk about.

The socialite, who ignited a national debate by claiming his Dutch passport is worthier than a PhD from the University of Ghana, has turned a year older and decided to mark it in grand style.

Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, celebrated his birthday by enjoying fufu with light soup in an 'asanka' at a beach in the Netherlands.

Kofi Gabs
Kofi Gabs

The socialite, who is fast gaining attention as a social media commentator, revealed that he has turned 43 years old. “I thank my father and mother for giving birth to me that today I have turned 43 years and a Dutch citizen as well,” he said.

Emphasising his controversial new European citizenship, he added, “So now I am a first-class citizen of the world. Happy 43rd birthday to me.” Whilst showing off a bottle of a drink in his hand with a meal served, he happily said, “Fufu and champagne.”

As usual, Mr Happiness decided to film himself openly enjoying his meal at Dutch Beach and posted the video on his social media pages. The post has since attracted goodwill messages from his fans and social media users.

Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian who works as a cleaner in the Netherlands, gained national attention after he claimed that a Dutch passport is more beneficial than a PhD from Ghana. He made this comment after acquiring Dutch citizenship and a passport.

The debate has since divided Ghanaians, with famous figures like Prophet Oduro, Mzbel, Wayoosi, and Professor Gyampo, among others, weighing in on it.

