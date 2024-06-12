U.S, British and Dutch passports are all vanity - Prophet Kofi Oduro

Addressing his congregation, Prophet Oduro criticised the ongoing social media discourse on passports and PhDs, labelling it as "nonsense."

He argued that such discussions are fundamentally flawed, as they hold no value in death and bear no relevance to one's salvation.

"Now, if someone possesses a Dutch passport, does it mean they no longer require education? They are demeaning education. While there are individuals conducting research into artificial intelligence and other areas, we are here talking nonsense," he lamented.

"What significance does an American or British passport hold? It's all vanity, and I'm indifferent to your opinion. When Ebony passed away, she didn't take her visa-filled passport with her. I've lived overseas and am familiar with how things operate. There are opportunities, but it's not as simple as it seems," he fumed.

Kofi Gabs Pulse Ghana

The argument was ignited by Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian living in the Netherlands who works as a cleaner. According to Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, a Dutch passport is more beneficial than a PhD from Ghana.