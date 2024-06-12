ADVERTISEMENT
U.S, British and Dutch passports are all vanity - Prophet Kofi Oduro

Selorm Tali

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, has voiced his disapproval of those who equate the significance of a foreign passport with that of a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD).

Prophet Kofi Oduro
Prophet Kofi Oduro

The outspoken man of God finds it illogical for people to debate the value of obtaining a foreign passport versus a PhD, especially when others are dedicating their efforts to developing innovative solutions to advance the world.

Addressing his congregation, Prophet Oduro criticised the ongoing social media discourse on passports and PhDs, labelling it as "nonsense."

He argued that such discussions are fundamentally flawed, as they hold no value in death and bear no relevance to one's salvation.

"Now, if someone possesses a Dutch passport, does it mean they no longer require education? They are demeaning education. While there are individuals conducting research into artificial intelligence and other areas, we are here talking nonsense," he lamented.

"What significance does an American or British passport hold? It's all vanity, and I'm indifferent to your opinion. When Ebony passed away, she didn't take her visa-filled passport with her. I've lived overseas and am familiar with how things operate. There are opportunities, but it's not as simple as it seems," he fumed.

Kofi Gabs
Kofi Gabs Kofi Gabs Pulse Ghana

The argument was ignited by Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian living in the Netherlands who works as a cleaner. According to Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, a Dutch passport is more beneficial than a PhD from Ghana.

Kofi Gabs made this comment after acquiring Dutch citizenship and passport. His remark has since sparked a debate online. Do you still agree with him or Prophet Oduro has won you over.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

