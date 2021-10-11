RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'He didn't know her father was Nana Addo when they met' - Kofi Jumah on son's marriage

Selorm Tali

Maxwell Kofi Jumah, 71, has revealed that his son met Nana Addo's daughter in America and at that time both of them didn't know each other's parents.

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Kwabena Jumah who is the son of the GIHOC Boss has sought the hand of the President's daughter in marriage. A ceremony to make the relationship between Kwabena Jumah and Edwina Akufo-Addo official was held over the weekend at the Jubilee House.

The union between the President's daughter and Kofi Jumah's son has since sparked a conversation on social media.

Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM today, the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, who once served as Kumasi mayor and a former MP, clarified that his son's marriage was not arranged because he had no idea he was even dating Nana Addo's daughter.

According to him, his son told him about the young lady over a year ago and he said he didn’t know she was the daughter of the President until they met later.

Maxwell Kofi Jumah Pulse Ghana

“My son told me that they met in America, and she did not know that I am his father, and he did not know that the President was her father. He said they had known each other for the past four years,” he said.

He continued that “when I got to know it was the President’s daughter, I had to look at my son’s commitment level to the relationship because this is not something you can go into and leave just like that. I needed to be sure he was into the young lady,” he added.

The NPP stalwart commended the President’s daughter for her humility and pleaded with Ghanaians not to involve politics in the marriage of their children.

