Kofi Kinaata involved in road accident

The incident happened in Aboadze, in the Western Region on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Following the incident and panic among Ghanaians, Kofi Kinaata has in a social media post, reassured his fans of his safety following the road accident.

“On our way to an event in the Western Region, our car had a head-on collision with a motorcycle at Aboadze, leading to an incident. Thank you all for your concern. I’m in good health and sound mind. 🙏,” he stated in the social media post.

Reports indicate that all passengers, including Kinaata, are unharmed, and the driver did not sustain fatal injuries as earlier social media reports indicated.