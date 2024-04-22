I didn’t have money to buy boots – Kofi Kinaata on why he ditched football for music

Unlike football, music offered accessibility without needing costly equipment. This realization led him to pursue music, eventually becoming the acclaimed "Susuka" crooner.

Kinaata on “The Chat,” an entertainment show hosted by Ekow Koomson on Citi TV said that affording football boots was a major hurdle in pursuing a career in the widely loved sport.

“Money for boots was the main problem…but with music, you don’t need to buy a microphone before you can sing…You just sing then you pass it on to the owner.”

This accessibility of music, compared to the financial constraints of football, played a significant role in shaping ‘the ”Susuka” crooner’s path.

Despite enjoying a decade-long career in music and clinching the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on three occasions, Kofi Kinaata has yet to release his album or EP dubbed ”Kofi OO Kofi” until now.