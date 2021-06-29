Kofi Kinaata shares his secret to writing award-winning songs

According to the 'Susuka' singer, apart from sharpening his songwriting skills under the tutelage of the aforementioned legends, he has realized that is it very difficult and expensive in Ghana to promote new songs, so he is forced to make songs that people will easily like.

"Promotion in Ghana is very tough, a lot is involved and so sometimes when I’m writing a song I make sure I do stuff that wouldn’t be hard to promote, one that DJ’s would like to play and one that people call FM stations to request, so as to make the work easier,” he said.

In a report by myjoyonline.com, he continued that "sometimes you have to follow a trend or say certain things before a song can hit. If you can’t do all that you have to make sure you do a good song”.

Kofi Kinaata is the first Ghanaian artiste to win VGMA Song Writer of The Year four times consecutively. Speaking about the award, he said "I believe in myself, I know myself so this is for you people so you can believe that Kofi can write songs or Kofi has good content".