Kofi Kinaata shares his secret to writing award-winning songs

Kofi Kinaata has won Song Writer of The Year 4 times in a roll at the VGMAs. How is he getting this done every year?

Kofi Kinaata and Castro
Kofi Kinaata and Castro

Though it is perceived that his association with legends like Castro Underfire and Samini has groomed him to become a witty, deep, and informative lyricist, Kofi Kinaata says that is not all and there's more to it.

According to the 'Susuka' singer, apart from sharpening his songwriting skills under the tutelage of the aforementioned legends, he has realized that is it very difficult and expensive in Ghana to promote new songs, so he is forced to make songs that people will easily like.

"Promotion in Ghana is very tough, a lot is involved and so sometimes when I’m writing a song I make sure I do stuff that wouldn’t be hard to promote, one that DJ’s would like to play and one that people call FM stations to request, so as to make the work easier,” he said.

In a report by myjoyonline.com, he continued that "sometimes you have to follow a trend or say certain things before a song can hit. If you can’t do all that you have to make sure you do a good song”.

Kofi Kinaata is the first Ghanaian artiste to win VGMA Song Writer of The Year four times consecutively. Speaking about the award, he said "I believe in myself, I know myself so this is for you people so you can believe that Kofi can write songs or Kofi has good content".

He concluded that "for me, I know who I am, I know I can write but this is just for you people to believe that I can write.”

