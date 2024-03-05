Fire destroys Kojo Antwi’s house [Video]

Ghanaian music legend, Kojo Antwi, faced a devastating fire incident at his residence on the night of Monday, February 4, 2024.
The fire, which reportedly started in a corridor near the kitchen of his house located at Hong Kong, near Kwashieman in the Ablekuma North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, completely destroyed the property.
Currently, the cause of the fire is yet-to-be established, however, per reports online, it reportedly started in one of the corridors close to a kitchen in the building.
In a video shared on Instagram by blogger Nkonkonsa, the firefighters were seen doing their best to quench the aggressive fire.
It is reported that a studio and other properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis were lost to the inferno.
