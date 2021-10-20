Kojo Manuel Wins Event Hypeman of the Year Award At GEA 21

With big concerts and various big gatherings out of the question, new concepts emerged as Kojo Manuel began his PlayHouse Mix series with various DJs (DJ Mic Smith, DJ Loft, DJ Millzy, Endwd DJ, DJ Putin etc) to entertain party people from the comfort of their homes.

But what gained most prominence is his exclusive Cups And Bass Mix with DJ Loft that crossed the borders of Ghana and Africa with all five instalments.

Y FM Presenter Kojo Manuel Pulse Ghana

In the year under review, Kojo Manuel who is currently the host of The DrYve of Your LYfe on YFM 107.9 brought the flair of a hypeman together with the classiness of a professional MC as he continuously hosted the now famous Amapiano And Brunch every month at Frontback Accra.

The nightlife spot has also been adjudged the Event Venue of the Year (Bar/Lounge) Award, for the 7th month running. The weekly event has been headlined by the likes of Focalistic, Musa Keys, Tyler ICU, Mas Musiq, Heavy K, Adina and many more.

A list of other events hosted by Kojo Manuel includes the Vodafone TurnUp Virtual Concert, Sunset With Martell, Tiwa Savage’s Water & Garri Listening Party, Sandbox Sundays with Cassper Nyovest and many others.

The radio presenter has carved a niche that sets him apart from the rest of his colleagues as a former writer, he documents his events & reviews music projects on his website www.kojomanuel.com from his own perspective.

On radio, he has interviewed some of the biggest artistes from Davido, Tiwa Savage, Rema, Focalistic, Kwesi Arthur, Kidi, NSG to Oxlade, Sefa, Gyakie and counting. His style on radio and at events have one thing in common, energy!