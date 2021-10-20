RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kojo Manuel Wins Event Hypeman of the Year Award At GEA 21

Kojo Manuel has been crowned as the Event Hypeman of the Year at the 4th Edition of the Ghana Event Awards.

In a year where the world has been trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic, the events space has been flourishing regardless with the likes of Y FM's Kojo Manuel at the helm of affairs.

With big concerts and various big gatherings out of the question, new concepts emerged as Kojo Manuel began his PlayHouse Mix series with various DJs (DJ Mic Smith, DJ Loft, DJ Millzy, Endwd DJ, DJ Putin etc) to entertain party people from the comfort of their homes.

But what gained most prominence is his exclusive Cups And Bass Mix with DJ Loft that crossed the borders of Ghana and Africa with all five instalments.

In the year under review, Kojo Manuel who is currently the host of The DrYve of Your LYfe on YFM 107.9 brought the flair of a hypeman together with the classiness of a professional MC as he continuously hosted the now famous Amapiano And Brunch every month at Frontback Accra.

The nightlife spot has also been adjudged the Event Venue of the Year (Bar/Lounge) Award, for the 7th month running. The weekly event has been headlined by the likes of Focalistic, Musa Keys, Tyler ICU, Mas Musiq, Heavy K, Adina and many more.

A list of other events hosted by Kojo Manuel includes the Vodafone TurnUp Virtual Concert, Sunset With Martell, Tiwa Savage’s Water & Garri Listening Party, Sandbox Sundays with Cassper Nyovest and many others.

The radio presenter has carved a niche that sets him apart from the rest of his colleagues as a former writer, he documents his events & reviews music projects on his website www.kojomanuel.com from his own perspective.

Kojo Manuel Talks About Being A MC/Hypeman with Pulse Ghana.

On radio, he has interviewed some of the biggest artistes from Davido, Tiwa Savage, Rema, Focalistic, Kwesi Arthur, Kidi, NSG to Oxlade, Sefa, Gyakie and counting. His style on radio and at events have one thing in common, energy!

Congratulations Kojo Manuel, the King of the M.I.C. on your award as the Event Hypeman of the Year and all your successes. Can’t wait for what other plans you have up your sleeve.

