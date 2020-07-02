In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the veteran Ghanaian rapper advised female acts to showcase their God-given talent to inspire people as role models and rather not be a bad influence on society.”People have to benefit from your gift,” he said.

Speaking to the issue, he said “I know these female artistes, most of them who are jumping from men to men. You know God didn’t give you this talent to be a mainstream ashawo artiste, forgive me for my language”.

According to Kontihene, one popular artiste he introduced into the limelight is now into drugs and has influenced a young lady into such as well. “ They are some people they are using the talent to introduce people into drugs,” he said and added that the lady’s mother came to tell her about the issue.

He was speaking to Ghanaian entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and AY Poyoo on the topic ‘How Do I Become Famous Or Popular With My Talent’. Hear more from in the video below.