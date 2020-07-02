The Ghanaian singer clashed with the controversial Ghanaian counsellor at the Okay FM when they appeared on Abeiku Santana’s ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwoo’ show and he chastised her for dressing inappropriately.

According to Counsellor Lutterodt, AK’s ‘bikini top’ dressing which shows off her cleavage and abdomen does not represent Ghana and his comment ignited a heated argument as she defended herself.

READ ALSO: Akuapem Poloo can be jailed for going naked with son - Lawyer Ampaw explains why

Abeiku Santana reminded the counsellor AK is a dancehall act and he replied “ if you say, dancehall artiste, are dancehall artistes dogs? Are you saying dancehall artistes smoke and are not normal when they come to the studio?”

Watch the encounter in the video below and tell us what you think. Is Counsellor right for shaming AK?