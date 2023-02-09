KSM urges Ghanaians to celebrate the living

His post follows the massive outpour of love that greeted Ghanaian footballer Christian Astu after it was reported that he was a victim of the recent earthquake in turkey.

He wrote," Ei Ghanafour, You see the copious OUTPOURING of LOVE, SYMPATHY and PRAISES we UNLEASHED on Christian Atsu when we thought he was dead? Can we recognize and celebrate folks "small" while they are ALIVE? Baby Jet and PLENTY others on my mind o🙏🏿 #celebratetheliving."

Ghanaian footballer and Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was believed to be trapped under rubble following the powerful earthquake on Sunday, February 05, 2023.

Atsu, was in an 11-story building when the 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday morning - causing devastation in the region.

He was later found that day and taken to a hospital "We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian" the Ghana Football Association said.

But club doctor Gurbey Kahveci has now said the club has yet to locate the 31-year-old. "When we heard the news that he was taken to Dortyol Hospital, we especially went and looked, but he was not there," Kahveci told reporters. "At the moment, we accept that [the sporting director] Savut Taner and Christian Atsu were not found, unfortunately."

Atsu's international team-mate Mubarak Wakaso has also confirmed he is yet to hear from him. "Following yesterday's update from the club that Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian's whereabouts," wrote Wakaso on Instagram.