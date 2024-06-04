Kuami Eugene claims Ghana music industry is a bloody game now

Pulse Ghana

He also claimed that there were people in the industry who were willing to resort to anything to get the validation they want.

“The Music Industry no be how the fans dey see am. It’s a bloody game now. People will do anything, pull any string for validation. Ay3 tan !!!!!!”

The singer made this claim moments after the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24) event, where he won the awards for the Best Highlife artiste of the year and the Best Music video.

The TGMA, held at the Grand Arena in Accra, was a night of glitz, glamour, and high expectations. King Promise was a strong contender for the Artiste of the Year award, given his significant contributions to the music industry. However, the title ultimately went to Stonebwoy, another powerhouse in the Ghanaian music scene.

Stonebwoy recently released his fifth studio album, “5th Dimension,” his first studio collection in three years since the release of "Anloga Junction" in 2020.

The 17-track album incorporates Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, amapiano, folk, and other genres while leaning primarily towards pop and pop-related themes.