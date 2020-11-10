Last week, Sarkodie released a new single, titled “Happy Day” featuring Kuami Eugene, which many have described as an endorsement song for the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo. Sarkodie denied this, despite making it clear in the song that he had endorsed Nana Addo ahead of the December polls.

Following the backlash from Sarkodie’s endorsement, Kuami Eugene said he had no idea what the whole song was about. He said he only received the first verse of Sarkodie’s rap which didn’t contain the endorsement of Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Lynx Entertainment signee said he only got to realise the endorsement aspect of the song when he hit the video shoot set, but it was too late to make any changes.

“Sarkodie only sent me the first verse of his rap which did not contain the endorsement for Nana Addo to aid me to do the chorus,” he said in an interview last week. “It was only at the video shoot that we got to know of the second verse, we confronted Sark’s management, and they denied. I am uncomfortable, I still don’t know Sarkodie’s motive for the song. It will have an effect on my career, I wasn’t ready to vouch for any political party openly….it will not end here.”

Reacting to this, Captain Planet told Abeiku Santana on Okay FM that Ghanaians should stop criticising Sarkodie because he has every right to show his political colours.

“First of all, it's a beautiful song,” he said. “Sarkodie has every right to endorse any political party as long as he is a law-abiding citizen. No one should humiliate or abuse anyone. He has the right to support any political party of his choice.”

He advised Kuami Eugene to go for money from the NDC and record a campaign song with Sarkodie if he feels cheated by Sarkodie’s actions.

“If Kuami Eugene feels cheated, he should also take money from the NDC and feature Sarkodie,” he added.

Watch the interview below.