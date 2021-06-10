RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

He is fond of stealing songs - Nigerian artiste details why he has sued Kuami Eugene (WATCH)

Oduma Essan, the Nigerian musician who has sued Kuami Eugene for 'song theft' is warning the Ghanaian act to stop stealing songs.

Kuami Eugene and Oduma Essan
Breaking his silence over why he has dragged the 'Wish Me Well' singer to court, Oduma said "he is fond of stealing people's song and it is time he puts a stop to it" and cited some other songs he claimed Kuami Eugene plagiarized.

Recommended articles

The Ghana-based Nigerian artiste filed a copyright lawsuit against Kuami Eugene for allegedly plagiarising his song. Oduma is claiming part ownership of Kuami Eugene’s hit song “Show Body” featuring Falz released on October 9, 2020.

He is, therefore, demanding Ghc120,000 in damages, and has reportedly told the court that among other things, Kuami Eugene plagiarised his title and also used lyrics similar to his.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Oduma justified his move saying that "in Ghana, which other artiste is doing this perpetual thing Kuami Eugene is doing? This is the time for him to put a stop to this bullsh*t".

Despite comments that the two songs are different, Oduma insists Kuami Eugene robbed him of his song.

"When I dropped 'Showboy' it was doing well and all of a sudden my guy just come cross me, why annoys me is that after doing the song he went to put a big artiste from my country on it," he said.

Hear more from him in the video below.

