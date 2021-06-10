He is fond of stealing songs - Nigerian artiste details why he has sued Kuami Eugene (WATCH)

The Ghana-based Nigerian artiste filed a copyright lawsuit against Kuami Eugene for allegedly plagiarising his song. Oduma is claiming part ownership of Kuami Eugene’s hit song “Show Body” featuring Falz released on October 9, 2020.

He is, therefore, demanding Ghc120,000 in damages, and has reportedly told the court that among other things, Kuami Eugene plagiarised his title and also used lyrics similar to his.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Oduma justified his move saying that "in Ghana, which other artiste is doing this perpetual thing Kuami Eugene is doing? This is the time for him to put a stop to this bullsh*t".

Despite comments that the two songs are different, Oduma insists Kuami Eugene robbed him of his song.

"When I dropped 'Showboy' it was doing well and all of a sudden my guy just come cross me, why annoys me is that after doing the song he went to put a big artiste from my country on it," he said.