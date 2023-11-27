'I was paid Gh400 monthly' - Kuami Eugene’s ex-househelp spills after she was sacked

According to Mary, Kuami Eugene used to pay her 400 cedis and increased it to 600 cedis after two years of working for him.

However, due to some unforeseen circumstances and misunderstandings, Kuami Eugene kicked her out of his house.

“When I started working with him, he was paying me Gh400. However, after one year, he added Gh100 to it making my salary Gh500. The following year he did same until he recently sacked me,” Mary said.

Asked why she was sacked, Mary revealed she was sent on an errand by a lady friend of the ‘Monica’ hitmaker but returned home late that day.

“He sacked me because I returned late from an errand. Frankly speaking I got home late that day. A lady friend of his asked me to deliver something and I think I got home after 12 am that day.

“He asked me why I returned late, and I explained to him. He asked me if I knew Ghanaians will hold him responsible should something bad happen to me. He then gave me two options, either I pack my things or I will receive Gh400 as my Salary (after the increment),” she said.

Sometime last year, Kuami Eugene expressed his admiration for Mary. Mary has been featured in some of his TikTok videos and songs. He even wrote some songs for her.