The “Angela” hitmaker has been speaking fondly of his Mum but we have never gotten to see the woman behind the young man’s success until today.

As part of his birthday celebration, the mother of the lynx entertainment signed act decided to pay to a surprise visit to his son and Eugene’s reaction the moment they met sent is a priceless one because he wasn’t expecting to see his mother at that time.

The “wish me well’ singer upon seeing his Mum screamed “Momma” passionately hugged her and said “you mean a lot to me”

