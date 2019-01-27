Kumawood star: Maame Serwaa reveals how she got into acting

The University of Ghana undergraduate student told the BBC she got into acting through her late mom who took her to a movie set.

On set, she was asked to play a role for someone who did not show up and has since be featuring in Kumawood movies, she said.

"It was through my late mom who told me to a movie set when I was six years old," she told the BBC.

She continued: "And I was called to play a role for someone who didn't show and since then I became a movie star."

She admitted "a lot of pressures and difficulties" in combing her education with her acting career, saying it was "a bit stressful."

She says she wants to be known beyond the borders of Ghana, saying the feeling will be refreshing and rewarding.