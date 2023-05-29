ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwabena Kwabena defends VGMA outfit; calls it a fashion statement

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer Kwabena Kwabena expressed his dissatisfaction with the negative comments surrounding his outfit at the 2023 VGMAs.

Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena

The flamboyant singer caused quite a commotion when he graced the red carpet donning a vibrant pink feather top paired with eye-catching multicoloured bell trousers.

Recommended articles

However, instead of receiving praise for his daring fashion choice, Kwabena Kwabena found himself on the receiving end of criticism, with some individuals suggesting that his attire made him appear more feminine.

Some of his critics blasted him for being gay.

Kwabena Kwabena at the VGMAs
Kwabena Kwabena at the VGMAs Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

However, speaking in a new interview with ZionFelix, the ‘Tokro’ singer denied being gay.

He said being gay is not an association that people can join.

Unfazed by the backlash, the talented musician dismissed the notion that his outfit defined his masculinity and urged Ghanaians to abandon such stereotypical views.

Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena Pulse Ghana

In defence of his unique attire, Kwabena Kwabena emphasised that his choice of clothing was simply a fashion statement intended to make a splash on the red carpet. He reminded his detractors that fashion is an art form that allows individuals to express their creativity and personality, irrespective of gender norms or societal expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwabena Kwabena become a topic of discussion on social media after appearing at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The 'Adult Music' hitmaker appeared on the red carpet of this year's VGMA in what looked like a feminine outfit.

Kwabena Kwabena wore a shimmering blouse and pants for the occasion.

The artiste has got a serious backlash from social media.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: ‘I’ll kill you and kill myself’ – Funny Face threatens his baby mama

I don't mind going back to Funny Face because I'm mature now - Comedian's baby mama

King Nasir and Shugatiti

Nasir is not my type, I can’t sleep with someone who laughs during sex – Shugatiti

Diamond Platnumz declares Fantana as best kisser ever, says ‘she was eating me’

Diamond Platnumz declares Fantana as best kisser ever, says ‘she was eating me’

Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale

'Shatta Wale stopped me from ending my life' - Fella Makafui on sex tape controversy