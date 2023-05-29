Kwabena Kwabena defends VGMA outfit; calls it a fashion statement

However, instead of receiving praise for his daring fashion choice, Kwabena Kwabena found himself on the receiving end of criticism, with some individuals suggesting that his attire made him appear more feminine.

Some of his critics blasted him for being gay.

However, speaking in a new interview with ZionFelix, the ‘Tokro’ singer denied being gay.

He said being gay is not an association that people can join.

Unfazed by the backlash, the talented musician dismissed the notion that his outfit defined his masculinity and urged Ghanaians to abandon such stereotypical views.

In defence of his unique attire, Kwabena Kwabena emphasised that his choice of clothing was simply a fashion statement intended to make a splash on the red carpet. He reminded his detractors that fashion is an art form that allows individuals to express their creativity and personality, irrespective of gender norms or societal expectations.

Kwabena Kwabena become a topic of discussion on social media after appearing at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The 'Adult Music' hitmaker appeared on the red carpet of this year's VGMA in what looked like a feminine outfit.

Kwabena Kwabena wore a shimmering blouse and pants for the occasion.