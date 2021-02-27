Following the outrage from the public and the clergy who have been condemning the call for acts of LGBTQ legalized, the Ghanaian musician is asking that "to the men of God who are spewing hate at our queer brothers and sisters. How do you read your bibles again?"

According to the 'Tuamudaa' singer, the hate being fueled towards people of the LGBTQ community is scary. " I’m very saddened especially realizing how much hate we have haboured in our hearts. It’s scary," he said.

In a social media post sighted by pulse.com.gh, Kwabena Kwabena wrote "decided to remind the clergy and any man of God of their duty as stated in the Bible" and quoted Ephesians chapter 4 to say that "God is Love so anything that incites hate is not from God".

The life of homosexuals and questions about legalizing it in Ghana became a hot topic after an LGBTQ office was opened in Accra.

The office has been shut down following calls by the clergy, some politicians and a cross-section of Ghanaians who condemned the opening of the office.

The said office was opened on January 31, 2021, with the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana and some officials of the European Union (EU) in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday raided the LGBT office in Accra to close it down.