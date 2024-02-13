Speaking in an interview on TV3’s ‘New Day’, the Aso hitmaker noted that his decision includes not doing a song for any political party.
I’ll not campaign for NPP again; I am done with politics — Kwabena Kwabena says
Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena has declared that he will not involve himself in politics anymore, stating that he won't campaign for any political party or create songs for them.
“I am completely out of politics. I am Ghanaian,” he said when asked if he would campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in this year’s general election.
Kwabena Kwabena has been very vocal about his support for the governing New Patriotic Party in the past and was very instrumental in the party’s campaign that saw its election into power in 2016.
Kwabena Kwabena is a guitarist, and an accomplished draftsman. His name, Kwabena Kwabena depicts the two vocations he is presently in, first as Kwabena, the draftsman, and Kwabena, the contemporary highlife musician.
He emerged after featuring on Kontihene's 2004 hit, Esi and he featured Kontihene on his own debut hit, Aso.
