I’ll not campaign for NPP again; I am done with politics — Kwabena Kwabena says

“I am completely out of politics. I am Ghanaian,” he said when asked if he would campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in this year’s general election.

Kwabena Kwabena has been very vocal about his support for the governing New Patriotic Party in the past and was very instrumental in the party’s campaign that saw its election into power in 2016.

Kwabena Kwabena is a guitarist, and an accomplished draftsman. His name, Kwabena Kwabena depicts the two vocations he is presently in, first as Kwabena, the draftsman, and Kwabena, the contemporary highlife musician.