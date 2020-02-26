In the video, the Ghanaian actress is seen sucking the hands of her daughter after the one-year-old dipped in a birthday cake. The video also captured the 41-year-old dipping her tongue in her daughter’s mouth whilst her husband and others looked on during an outdoor event.

Kwadwo Sheldon, a Ghanaian content creator, reacting to the video has joined others to condemn Nana Ama McBrown’s act which others see as a sign of love for her baby. “Wei 3ny3 abayis3m den what? What is this? Hoh! Ebe am p3 born at the age of 157? Sarah sef bed” he wrote on Twitter.

Tweeps have called Kwadwo’s attention to the fact that Nana Ama McBrown suffered to have her child, therefore, she is allowed to show her love to this extent but he was defiant with his opinion.

A twitter user with the handle @Nate_Remy wrote, “maybe you'll understand her if you find yourself in her situation. Allow her!” and Sheldon replied “Massa go and sit down! We get it! We all make happy give am but this is just off key! Bro, ebe germs she dey take give the kid..She go do aa, den she sick...Lmao rest”

Meanwhile, some netizens disagreed with the Ghanaian content creator, stating that it is a usual thing for Ghanaian mothers to even suck phlegm from the nostrils of their babies. Others have expressed disappointment in the Sheldon's choice of words.

See the tweets and watch the video below for more and tell us what you think.