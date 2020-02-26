The actor turned politician shared a video of himself playing football with his son, revealing that it has a been routine for them every morning. The NDC MP aspirant for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency also mentioned that the training is a process of making his son a footballer.

“My footballer in the making....we train every morning @johnd_jnr. We are proud @liverpoolfc fans!” he captioned the post which was made up of videos from different times the father and son had a football morning at home.

The actor’s one-year-old son who’ll turn two this year has been named John Dumelo Jnr after his father but from what we see now, he might not be taking after his father when it comes to his acting or political career because Daddy is guiding him to the football pitch.

Watch their training session in the video below.