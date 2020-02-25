The actress and TV host took social media by storm last week Friday when she showed off her daughters face on social media.

She marked her daughter’s first birthday by sharing first photos of her real face on her Instagram page and YouTube channel, attracting massive traction across social media.

Top Ghanaian celebrities including Becca, Celestine Donkor, Samini, Martha Ankomah, Afia Schwarzenegger, Stacy Amoateng, Ceccy Twum, Vivian Jill Lawrence, and Emelia Brobbey reacted to Baby Maxin’s first anniversary.

As part of the celebration, Nana Ama McBrown took her daughter and husband to Ashan Children Home in Kumasi and gifted them a fully furnished canteen.

And during the celebration, she licked off cake from her daughter’s hand and deep kissed her after.

The act was described as disgusting on Instagram.

“The F**k is this shit. It's too much, her tongue too smh,” user nanayaw27 said. “Dis lady be freaky freaky,” another user nabdulai said. User odoblackstarr said: “This is disgusting”.

Other user took it to a different level. An 18+ kind of comments.

“She go fit do blow job paa oo,” 1lilkhush said. “She go suck well well oohhh,” ibra_mack added.