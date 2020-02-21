Nana Ama McBrown is full of joy and excitement as she marks the first birthday of her first child with Maxwell Mensah and also unveiled her face in a grand style on her Instagram page.

Photos of her daughter gained massive traction within a few hours – with major reactions from Ghanaian top stars including Martha Ankomah, Celestine Donkor, Becca, Afia Schwarzenegger, Stacy Amoateng, Ceccy Twum, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Samini and Emelia Brobbey.

“May the good Lord bless you and protect you Nana and your beautiful daughter.. May the Lord be your shield and direct your path... Indeed God has done it and will continue to do it... happy birthday Baby Maxine @iamamamcbrown I’m so proud of you. A good heart always wins!” Becca wrote on her Instagram.

Film producer Kafui Danku, who has two adorable kids, said: “Awww.....Happy Birthday Angel… May The Good Lord Continue To Bless,Guide And Protect You @iambabymaxin.”

Actress Zynnell Zuh wrote: “Happy birthday @iambabymaxin . Have a beautiful day and God bless always.”

Actress-turned-musician Emelia Brobbey called Maxin her princess. “Happy birthday To my beautiful princess 👸 Maxin🎁🎂🍰 I wish you a birthday that is as beautiful, incredible, and unique as you are. Happy birthday my daughter! @iamamamcbrown.”

Moesha Buodoung said: “Happy birthday to this lil princess @iambabymaxin ❤️❤️❤️❤️you are loved”.

Martha Ankomah wrote: “This is so beautiful and so fulfilling @iamamamcbrown u are blessed.”

“Indeed we serve a living God ..let this pic encourage you today that every lil thing you 've prayed for shall surely come to pass and the world will rejoice with you in Jesus's name. 💖💖💖 Happy blessed birthday to Baby Maxin...Aunty loves you,” Afia Schwarzenegger said.