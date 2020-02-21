Nana Ama and Maxwell Mensah welcomed Maxin exactly a year ago and to mark it, she makes her face known on the Internet.

On Friday morning (Feb. 21), she took to Instagram to share a couple of photos with her daughter and accompanied with heartwarming captions.

“I put faith to test and I won,” she captioned the first photo of her daughter dressed up like an angel.

Aside from the angelic costumes they paired, they also paired tradition dresses – wearing kente and ahenema.

“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my God in Him I trust,” she stated on one of the photos.

She has also revealed that her daughter will appear on her show ‘United Showbiz’ on UTV on Saturday, February 22.

See below the photos.