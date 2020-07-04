The final funeral rites for the late radio personality currently is taking place at his residence in Tabora.

The staff of the Despite Media Group are seen paying their last respect to the deceased. The owner of the media group and one of the richest personalities in the country Dr Osei Kwame Despite amongst other higher personalities of the company are spotted at the ceremony.

Wiafe died at the Nyaho Medical Center here in Accra after a short illness.

Pulse.com.gh expresses our deepest condolence to his family, friends and loved ones. God rest his soul.

