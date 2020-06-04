Kwadwo worked with the Despite Media's Neat FM as a presenter and his eloquence blended with his high sense of humour has seen him turning into one of the best wedding MCs in Ghana, a job which also propelled his fame.

Confirming his sudden demise, a post shared by UTV Ghana reads “We are sorry to announce to you the passing on of our dear brother and valued colleague, Kwadwo Annor Wiafe well known as @favourite_mcs_mc”.

The report added that Mr Wiafe died this morning at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness. Further details around his death is yet to be known. Pulse.com.gh. extends its condolences to the family and friends of the late MC who also hosted Serwaa Amihere's 30th birthday party a few months ago.