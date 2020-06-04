The Neat FM presenter was the MC for the popular affluent Kency 2020 wedding that saw Kennedy Osei, son of Osei Kwame Despite, marrying Tracy. The sad news has, therefore, taken Kennedy among other media icons to social media to express grief about Wiafe's sudden demise.

Posting a bright photo full of smiles of the late MC with himself, the son of the Ghanaian millionaire wrote: “He was more than a backbone”. Considering his affable personality across the media space and events he hosted, social media has since been flooded with tributes to Kwadwo Wiafe.

Abeiku Santana wrote “I’m deeply saddened by the death of my Colleague & Friend @favourite_mcs_mc He calls me, “mentor” “I want to be like you “ The Only Dr on Radio etc. Oh Kwadwo how. May God rest your gentle soul. My condolences to your wife and the children , may God strengthen and console them in this difficult times. I’m very sad”

Peace FM newscaster, Ago Aboagye wrote "Kwadwo 💔💔💔I will miss your smiles, you’re always laughing, May the good Lord keep you as you open your eyes before Him today. My favorite brother and colleague @favourite_mcs_mc. Friday nights will never be the same on Okay Fm. My condolence to your wife and children. This is very painful but we are not without hope".

Actress Beverly Afaglo expressing of his death wrote "Am like “oh how”? U look too strong and fine to jus leave this earth like that. Sad"

Kwadwo Wiafe who passed on at the Nyaho Medical Center in Accra this morning after a short illness left behind his wife and their 3 children. See more posts of people paying tributes to him below.