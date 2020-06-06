Before the death of the 33-year-old, he was the host of Neat FM’s drivetime show ‘Ye Ko Fie’ and was gathering a fast-growing following and popularity on social media as one of the best Ghanaian wedding MCs.

Kwadwo passed on Thursday 4th June 2020 at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness. Accordingly, his colleague workers and management from the Despite Media group paid a visit to his home to mourn him.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Osei and more react to Kwadwo Waife's death; the wedding MC for Kency 2020

The team, which included Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, Kennedy Osei, Abeiku Santana and others stirred sad emotions with their presence in the house of Kwadwo Wiafe, who has left behind his wife and 3 children.

The moment saw his bereaved wife, relatives and even some of his colleagues tearing down into tears over his shocking demise. Watch the video below.