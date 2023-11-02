Kwadwo Wood is not Fameye's manager; Management responds to his attack on Nigel Gaisie

According to Kwadwo Wood, the founder of True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries is not a genuine servant of God. He further described the man of God as a ‘thief’ who gains riches through his dubious prophetic work.

Responding to his comments, Fameye's management has issued a press release to set the record straight in a bid to dissociate Fameye from the controversy.

Addressing the issue in a statement released Wednesday, November 1, 2023, Fameye's management emphasized that Mr. Kwadwo Wood’s identification as the manager of the musician is false.

Read the full statement below.

It has come to our attention that recent comments were made by an individual identified as Kwadwo Wood concerning the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel. Prophet Nigel Gaisie. We would like to clarify that Mr. Wood has been incorrectly referenced as the manager of the renowned artist. Fameye.

We would like to emphasize that Mr. Kwadwo Wood's comments are of a personal nature and should not be construed as the views or statements of the Fameye brand.

We kindly request the public. the media. and all concerned parties to disregard any comments made by Mr. Kwadwo Wood as they are not reflective of Fameye's stance or the values we uphold.

The Fameye brand remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in our interactions with the public and the media. Should you have any inquiries or require information regarding the Fameye brand, please do not hesitate to contact our official representatives.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.