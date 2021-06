Sunsum has occasionally rated himself above Patapaa and Lil Win but he received ‘stray bullets’ when Kwaku Manu and Lil Win clashed in a hot argument over who is more handsome.

“I'm only praising you because you have been invited among 'humans' (literally, handsome people),” Kwaku Many said in a viral video where he is seen arguing with Lil Win and Sunsum.

“Your competitors are Patapaa, Ras Nene, Sunsum, and Fum Yaa. I'm not your mate, I've given you a gap,” he added.

During the argument, Sunsum decided to join and pulled the complexion card but he was brushed aside and heavily roasted for looking ugly.