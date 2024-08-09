Stop playing with me; Kwesi Arthur threatens to sue Efia Odo over drama on X

Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo have been rumoured to have dated and are now ex-lovers. However, during the podcast, Efia Odo denied this, admitting that they were just friends and that nothing sexual happened between them.

Despite this, the rapper believes that his name should not be part of any commercial activities Efia Odo engages in, as he has noticed this is becoming a trend. As a result, he plans to consult his lawyer to address the issue in court.

"Not speaking again on this matter. Anything else said about me will be discussed with my lawyer and handled in court. Stop playing with me," Kwesi Arthur tweeted.

Prior to this comment, he had also stated, "You, your team, and networks only roll out your songs or shows with my name attached as a marketing strategy. Each month or week, it’s a different storyline and agenda. Why has nobody caught on by now?"

Efia Odo has accordingly responded to Kwesi Arthur's bants and rants on X. In X posts, she said "Dumbass ain’t even watch the show now you’re looking goofy exposing yourself. Feeling guilty much?"

In another post, she said: "You no watch the thing but ranting cuz of bits and pieces you saw on social media. You gotta be smarter than that. God has saved me cuz if not!!!!!! Peace be unto you".

Denying any intention to use Kwesi Arthur's name to draw attention to her podcast and craft, she concluded that "I am the CLOUT, fuck you mean."