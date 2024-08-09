ADVERTISEMENT
Stop playing with me; Kwesi Arthur threatens to sue Efia Odo over drama on X

Selorm Tali

Kwesi Arthur has issued a warning to Efia Odo, revealing his intention to take legal action against her.

Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur
Following his outburst on social media over the actress's appearance on a podcast, in which she addressed their fallout as friends, the Ghanaian rapper stated that he has had enough of his name being used for strategic marketing.

Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo have been rumoured to have dated and are now ex-lovers. However, during the podcast, Efia Odo denied this, admitting that they were just friends and that nothing sexual happened between them.

"Not speaking again on this matter. Anything else said about me will be discussed with my lawyer and handled in court. Stop playing with me," Kwesi Arthur tweeted.

Prior to this comment, he had also stated, "You, your team, and networks only roll out your songs or shows with my name attached as a marketing strategy. Each month or week, it’s a different storyline and agenda. Why has nobody caught on by now?"

'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X
'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X
'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X
Efia Odo has accordingly responded to Kwesi Arthur's bants and rants on X. In X posts, she said "Dumbass ain’t even watch the show now you’re looking goofy exposing yourself. Feeling guilty much?"

In another post, she said: "You no watch the thing but ranting cuz of bits and pieces you saw on social media. You gotta be smarter than that. God has saved me cuz if not!!!!!! Peace be unto you".

Denying any intention to use Kwesi Arthur's name to draw attention to her podcast and craft, she concluded that "I am the CLOUT, fuck you mean."

'F*ck You, Dumb*ss' - Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur fiercely go after each other on X
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

