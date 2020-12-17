The wealthy hip-hop star who always brags about materialistic possessions and cash seems to live by the words in his music – after all, he doesn’t fake it.

He has a closet filled with high-end American and European brands worth thousands of dollars.

Early Thursday (December 17), he took to Snapchat to show off what he’s got in his new closet, which according to him, is “90 per cent done”.

The closet has three shoe racks – each with six shelves. They are filled with a collection of Gucci, Nike, Jordan, adidas, and other high-end sneaker brands and men’s bags.

It also has two wardrobes containing high-end clothing lines, including Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Versace.

He also has a mannequin named ‘Don Jax’ which he says predicts what he wears for the day. He claimed it never gets it wrong with his fashion choice.

“Meet Don Jax, he predicts what I'm gonna wear, he never gets it wrong,” he wrote in one of his Snaps.

When it comes to showing offs, Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui, have no boundaries. They show off almost every day.

A few months ago, when they welcomed their daughter, Island Frimpong, Fella Makafui showed off the baby's flashy and well-decorated baby room on social media.

They show off all their vacation and business trips on social media.

Watch Medikal's new closet below.