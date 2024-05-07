Their paths intertwined when she visited Kumasi in her capacity as the Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of Ecobank Ghana.
Lady Julia reveals how she met Otumfuo and landed in his home same day (VIDEO)
Lady Julia Osei Tutu, consort to Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, affectionately shared the enchanting tale of their initial encounter.
Recommended articles
The serendipitous moment occurred during the inauguration of the inaugural Ecobank branch in Kumasi, where she gracefully delivered the vote of thanks. Following the event, the King praised her impeccable delivery, leading to an exchange of contact information.
Unbeknownst to her, an invitation to dinner at Otumfuo’s abode from her manager turned out to be an audition for a lifelong partnership.
"Here we are, 22 years later, blessed with beautiful children, grandchildren, and a remarkable extended family," Lady Julia fondly reminisced.
During a lavish dinner in honour of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II’s 74th birthday on May 6, Lady Julia captivated the audience by reciting a heartfelt love letter to her beloved husband.
"Dearest, these years have truly been extraordinary, and each day I marvel at the life you've gifted me. You've surpassed all my dreams and expectations."
The celebratory gathering, hosted at the Jubilee Hall, united dignitaries, members of royal families, and esteemed guests in revelry, marking the joyous occasion with warmth and camaraderie.
Asantehene Osei Tutu II, born Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, ascended to the throne as the 16th Asantehene in April 1999, succeeding his uncle, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II.
He ascended the throne at age 49. A relatively young age among all Asantehenes. Into the 25th year of his reign, that adds up to 74. His Majesty the King of Ashanti (Asantehene), Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is now firmly a septuagenarian.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh