'Lagos is bigger than Ghana' – Efya to peeps who always compare Ghana to Nigeria

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer, Efya has rubbished comparisons between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industries, saying Lagos is “bigger” than Ghana.

Vocal Queen Efya
Vocal Queen Efya

According to her, there shouldn’t be comparisons when it comes to the two countries, as Nigeria is bigger than Ghana.

She highlighted the advantage that Nigeria’s larger population brings to its music industry compared to the Ghanaian market and instead of making direct comparisons between the two countries, Efya suggested that they focus on collaborating and working together.

Efya
Efya Pulse Ghana

Her exact statement was, “Nigerian and Ghanaian music markets are not the same. Nigerians are way more than we are in terms of numbers. Numbers really matter now. The number of people who will stream Nigerian music in Nigeria is different from the number of people who will stream Ghanaian music in Ghana. The numbers are not the same.

“In terms of numbers, Lagos is bigger than Ghana. It is like the music hub itself. Nigerians are way bigger than we are. So, usually, when I see people comparing, I’m like, ‘Do you guys know?’

Efya
Efya Pulse Ghana

“There shouldn’t be any comparisons. What I believe we should do is be more collaborative. Find our vibes and put them together to advance what Afrobeats is going to be in the future—for us to be the gatekeepers of our own sound. And I think that’s the power move.”

The comparisons between Ghanaian and Nigerian music has been a long debate among the two countries.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

