My VGMA performance was a fiasco; I was mad at myself later - Lasmid admits (video)

In a candid interview on Hitz FM, Lasmid shared that he was deeply affected by the negative feedback he received after the VGMA appearance.

He expressed his feelings of disappointment and regret, admitting that he genuinely felt bad about the outcome of the show.

When asked about the factors that led to the underwhelming performance, Lasmid found it challenging to pinpoint a single reason for the setback. He revealed that his dedicated team had carefully planned and prepared for the performance, but somehow, something seemed to have gone amiss on that fateful night.

