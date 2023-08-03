The performance, which received widespread criticism and was labeled a letdown, left many of his fans disheartened and raised eyebrows within the music community.
My VGMA performance was a fiasco; I was mad at myself later - Lasmid admits (video)
Popular musician Lasmid has finally addressed the much-talked-about performance at this year's VGMA (Vodafone Ghana Music Awards).
In a candid interview on Hitz FM, Lasmid shared that he was deeply affected by the negative feedback he received after the VGMA appearance.
He expressed his feelings of disappointment and regret, admitting that he genuinely felt bad about the outcome of the show.
When asked about the factors that led to the underwhelming performance, Lasmid found it challenging to pinpoint a single reason for the setback. He revealed that his dedicated team had carefully planned and prepared for the performance, but somehow, something seemed to have gone amiss on that fateful night.
While reflecting on the VGMA performance, Lasmid emphasized that he remains committed to improving and delivering the kind of performances his fans expect from him. He acknowledged that such experiences serve as learning opportunities and motivation to strive for better outcomes in future shows.
