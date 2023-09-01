ADVERTISEMENT
'This so so sad' - Latest video of Okomfo Kwadee leaves fans worried (WATCH)

Dorcas Agambila

It appears Okomfo Kwadee’s mental condition has relapsed, as the latest video of him making rounds on the internet has triggered such a narrative.

Legendary hiplife artist Okomfour Kwadee, born Jerry Anaba, was spotted looking sick like a junkie in a new video.

The rapper looked healthy when he went on a short media tour last year after leaving rehab. In 2022, Okomfo Kwadee's mother said her son had been abandoned at a rehab centre after Lord Kenya took him there in 2020.

The Ghanaian musician went live on Instagram and interacted with his fans but was captured in an unkempt and strange look, a situation, which has stirred numerous concerns online.

There have been constant reports of the ‘Ofie Nipa’ hitmaker battling mental challenges and having some relapses in recent times.

In 2021, he was said to have been released from the rehabilitation center and was even spotted on social media cruising in town with a lady believed to be his girlfriend.

He also shared plans to release a couple of ‘come-back’ songs after being away from the music scene for a while.

But many were more concerned about his appearance than the melodies he was spitting in the latest video of him in an uncompleted building.

