Lawrence Tetteh denies impregnating someone's wife, vows to go to court

In a recent interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Rev. Tetteh expressed his outrage and condemned the accusations as baseless and damaging to his reputation.

Kweku Annan of Net 2 Pulse Ghana

"That is rubbish, that is not journalism. Legal action will be taken. Those behind these claims are either vindictive, hired to spread falsehoods, or simply seek to tarnish my hard-earned reputation," he asserted passionately.

Rev. Tetteh emphasised his resolve to confront the issue head-on, stating, "Enough is enough, the nonsense must stop. I will do everything possible to put an end to this stupidity and foolishness. Defamation and malicious intent cannot be tolerated."

Calling for professional standards in media reporting, Rev. Tetteh urged the Ghana Journalist Association and the National Media Commission to intervene. "I think it's about time the Ghana Journalist Association and the National Media Commission sanitise the system; otherwise, people will lose the love, respect, and dignity they have for the media," he said, highlighting the need to preserve respect and trust in Ghanaian media.

Fingers remained crossed to see if the revered man of God will indeed sue Annan in the coming days and how the legal battle will unfold.